Everson Griffen updates his mental health in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Everson Griffen updates his mental health in an emotional Instagram post.

Everson Griffen, a defensive end for the Minnesota Vikings, posted a positive update on his Instagram page following an incident last week in which he called police to his house and then refused to leave.

Griffen confirmed that he will be a mental health advocate and that he is not ashamed of who he is.

He also expressed his gratitude to everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time.

“Yes, I am bipolar,” Griffen admitted.

“I’m going to embrace it and be a mental health advocate.”

I’ve been avoiding it for quite some time.

“I’m no longer ashamed of it.”

My mother’s death set the ball rolling.

For many years, I thought I was great because I went into a dark place.

I swear this time I’ll follow the advice of the experts and my wife.

My friends and family are important to me, and I miss them.

Thank you for all of your love and support, but especially for all of your prayers.”