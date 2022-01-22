Everton 0 Aston Villa 1: Gerrard inflicts more misery on the relegation-threatened Toffees as Buendia’s winner is marred by fan violence.

Everton 0 Aston Villa 1: Gerrard heaps more misery on the relegation-threatened Toffees as Buendia’s winner is marred by fan violence.

Duncan Ferguson’s DRINKS were on him prior to the game.

Then, before the disgusting bottle barrage that killed Lucas Digne and Matty Cash, everything tuned sour for Big Dunc and Everton, it all tuned flat for him and those who benefited from his generosity.

Ferguson stopped in two local bars before heading to the ground for the first match of his second stint as caretaker manager.

He left money behind the bar at the Brick pub and the Winslow Inn, both popular Everton hangouts, for fans to enjoy a pint.

Sadly, the gesture turned into bitter irony when missiles were launched in the aftermath of Emi Buendia’s game-winning header.

Ferguson hoped that, like in December 2019, when he won one and drew three of the four games in which he was temporarily in charge, the players would be inspired by the kind of call to arms that typified his playing style.

It was a complete failure.

Even Steven Gerrard’s much-anticipated touchline meeting fell short.

Just before kick-off, Ferguson sought out the former Liverpool captain, whom he had played against ten times.

The two exchanged handshakes, but the meeting was as cold as ice.

It never warmed up.

Goodison Park was rocking after becoming a Rafa-free zone, with many of the home fans wearing scarves bearing Ferguson’s name.

However, after all of the hype surrounding the giant Scot’s second stint as caretaker manager, reality set in.

Despite the romance surrounding Ferguson’s return to coaching, he took over a team that had only won six points in their previous 13 games under Benitez.

The Spaniard took full responsibility for the team’s disastrous run, which saw them fall into relegation danger, but his former coach also blamed the players’ mistakes.

Before Villa’s visit, Abdoulaye Doucoure may have demonstrated the brave heart spirit Ferguson demanded.

In a ferocious 12th-minute challenge, he tore Jacob Ramsey’s shirt off, but Jordan Pickford was already getting involved.

The first half’s script was written in that moment when England goalkeeper Joe Hart had to get down quickly to push away a shot from Emi Buendia.

Digne was robbed by Doucoure, who made his debut after Benitez painted him as a Blues bad boy prior to his £25 million transfer to Villa.

But, like the atmosphere, the midfielder’s breakaway faded – his pass for the onrushing Richarlison was too long, allowing Emi Martinez to…

