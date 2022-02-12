Everton 3 Leeds 0: Lampard earns his first Premier League victory as the Toffees end a six-game losing streak to move five points clear of the relegation zone.

Everton 3 Leeds 0: Lampard earns his first Premier League victory as the Toffees end a six-game losing streak to move five points clear of the bottom three.

EVERTON moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 victory over Leeds at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have won their first Premier League game since Frank Lampard took charge, ending a six-game winless run in the top flight.

In the tenth minute, Seamus Coleman headed home from close range to give the Merseyside outfit an early lead.

Everton’s lead was then doubled 13 minutes later when centre-back Michael Keane scored a bullet header.

Richarlison’s effort deflected off Anthony Gordon in the 78th minute, allowing it to trickle past Illan Meslier.

In the Premier League table, Everton is now one point behind Leeds in 15th place.

