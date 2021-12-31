Everton are enraged at Jordan Pickford’s wife’s anti-vax social media posts.

Jordan Pickford’s wife’s ‘anti-vax’ social media posts have enraged Everton.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was “read the riot act” over his wife’s apparent anti-vax social media posts.

The England goalkeeper is one of several football stars who have been slammed after family members shared conspiratorial content about critical jabs.

Everton’s irritated management has instructed their players to ensure that their relatives “toe the line” on Covid.

Megan Davison, Jordan’s 25-year-old wife, shared a photo from a London Freedom Rally where police were confronted with violence earlier this month.

“Even if you’re not conspiracy minded, something in your soul has to say… something is wrong,” the protester said on a placard.

Megan, who has a master’s degree in children’s studies, sent out a second message this week, featuring a voodoo doll with dozens of pins and the words “just one more booster to freedom.”

Jordan, 27, contacted Megan after receiving a reprimand at the club, and her message was removed.

She has told Wags that she is furious that the NHS has threatened to fire a family member if they do not get jabbed.

“A number of players were read the riot act about their conduct and the behavior of their families,” a source revealed.

“Officials explained that they were attempting to vaccinate as many fans as possible in order to maintain attendance levels.”

This would be harmed if players or their partners wrote anything negative about jabs, according to the source.

More breaches would be dealt with harshly, according to the stars.

“Good luck telling my partner what to do,” one source said, laughing.

According to the most recent data, only 16% of Premier League players have been stabbed.

Everton has remained silent on the situation.