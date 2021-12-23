Everton are interested in signing Philippe Coutinho, with Newcastle also interested in the ex-Liverpool midfielder.

EVERTON have entered the race to sign Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, who is out of favor.

After struggling for game time under new manager Xavi, the Brazil international appears to be on his way out of the Nou Camp.

After the disastrous reign of former manager Ronald Koeman, the club legend is attempting to rebuild.

And with a squad full of young attacking talent, there isn’t much room for Coutinho, who is 29 years old.

This has sounded the alarm bells among a number of Premier League clubs, with Everton the latest to turn their attention to the forward.

According to AS, the former Liverpool star could be on his way to Merseyside’s blue half.

That would put him in contact with former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez, though their time together at Anfield did not coincide.

Everton will have to compete with the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur to sign their man.

The Magpies, who are in danger of relegation, would have a difficult time luring Countinho to Tyneside, but they now have the funds to do so thanks to their Saudi-led takeover.

Spurs, on the other hand, have been on the lookout for a playmaker since Christian Eriksen’s January departure to Inter Milan.

Since his £145 million move to Catalonia in 2018, Countinho has struggled to adjust to life in the Catalan capital.

He spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, but is now seeking a way out of Xavi’s new regime.

