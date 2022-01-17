Everton are planning a surprise return of Roberto Martinez to replace the sacked Rafa Benitez, with hero Wayne Rooney also on the target list.

Everton have lined up Roberto Martinez to replace the sacked Rafa Benitez, with hero Wayne Rooney also on the target list.

ROBERTO MARTINEZ is a dark horse candidate to return to Everton as manager.

Following the sacking of Rafa Benitez after six dreadful months in charge, owner Farhad Moshiri has targeted Wayne Rooney and Goodison No 2 Duncan Ferguson.

Everton are now 16th in the Premier League, just six points above the relegation zone, after a humiliating 2-1 loss at Norwich on Saturday.

That was the final straw for Moshiri, who fired ex-Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez for the fifth time in six years.

In 2016, Moshiri fired Martinez, the current Belgium national team coach, at the age of 48.

The businessman, on the other hand, is weighing the possibility of reuniting with the Spaniard.

Last month, SunSport reported that Derby manager Rooney would be a target if Benitez’s disastrous reign came to an end, and there is board support for bringing the former striker back to his spiritual home.

The Manchester United and England legend, who began his career at Everton, is said to be receptive to the suggestion.

With no budget and a 21-point deduction for financial mismanagement, Rooney, 36, has done wonders in his first year as Rams coach.

At Carrow Road, enraged Toffees supporters chanted “sacked in the morning,” with one running onto the pitch to confront Benitez.

Benitez’s dismissal was announced in a terse, 40-word statement that didn’t even thank him for his service.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy and that it would be a big challenge, both emotionally and in terms of sport,” the 61-year-old Spaniard said on Sunday night.

“I accepted this challenge because of my love for this city, Merseyside, and its people, but it is only once you are inside that you realize the magnitude of the task.”

“However, the financial situation, followed by the injuries, made things even more difficult.”

“I am confident that once the injured players returned and the new signings arrived, we would have been a better team.”

Ferguson, 50, Benitez’s right-hand man, will be considered for the job on a permanent basis, and the fans’ favorite is expected to be named caretaker once more.

Everton are also considering Brighton manager Graham Potter, having already identified technical director Dan Ashworth of the Seagulls as a possible replacement for axed director of football Marcel Brands.

Nuno Espirito Santo and Frank Lampard are also contenders.

