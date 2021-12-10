Everton are ready to offer ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey a Juventus escape as manager Rafael Benitez plans a January transfer to save his season.

EVERTON are said to be interested in signing Juventus star Aaron Ramsey during the January transfer window.

The Toffees have had a poor start to the season, losing seven of their first fifteen league games.

Rafa Benitez, on the other hand, is eager to turn things around and plans to make some key signings in January, beginning with ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The 30-year-old signed a contract with Juventus in 2019, but his time in Italy did not go as planned.

He’s only played five times this season, and Massimiliano Allegri hasn’t ruled out selling him.

Everton’s recent lack of creativity in midfield has been a factor in their poor form.

Ramsey’s addition could be a huge boost to the squad, especially given his Premier League experience.

The Welshman scored 40 goals and added 46 assists in 262 league appearances for Arsenal.

Ramsey and other experienced players could be exactly what Everton needs to move up the table.

After Marcel Brands stepped down as director of football, Benitez recently claimed that he now has far more control over the club’s transfer activity.

Callum Chambers, Jesse Lingard, and Eden Hazard have all been linked with the Merseyside club ahead of the January transfer window.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has recently come under fire for the club’s poor form, so the club will need to make some transfer investments to keep the fans happy.