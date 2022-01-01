Everton, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa are all interested in signing Dwight McNeil, but Burnley wants £40 million for the in-demand winger.

Everton, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa are all interested in signing Dwight McNeil, but Burnley want £40 million for the in-demand winger.

BURNLEY expects to receive offers for Dwight McNeil, but will set a price of £40 million.

Everton, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa are all keeping an eye on the winger.

In order for a bid to be successful, the Toffees would need to raise funds, Palace would have to sell Wilfried Zaha, and Villa would have to move some of their players.

If the trio joins, McNeil, 22, will be in the £20 million range, but that may not be enough.

The Clarets are open to deals, but only if the price for their England Under-21 star is right.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche knows he’ll have to trade McNeil at some point if he wants to keep James Tarkowski and Ben Mee away from Newcastle.

McNeil could be the one to raise funds if the defensive duo is kept.

Villa were linked with a summer transfer to McNeil, but instead chose to replace Jack Grealish with Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen.

Manchester United had previously expressed interest, but McNeil’s £35 million asking price deterred them.

Burnley is currently in relegation trouble, so Dyche will be eager to keep his best players.

However, McNeil’s play has slowed this season, and he has only one goal and one assist to his credit.

He’s been overshadowed by summer signing Maxwel Cornet, so the club may decide to cash in while his value is still high.

