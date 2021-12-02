Everton defeat Liverpool 4-1 as Mo Salah scores twice to help the Reds win the Merseyside derby and add to Rafa Benitez’s misery.

On home turf, HUMBLED

Bruised, battered, and humiliated

So-called rivals are now separated by more than the Mersey’s banks.

Nobody should be surprised if this is Rafa Benitez’s final Everton appearance.

Liverpool fans haven’t had such a good time on Everton soil since Ian Rush scored four goals in 1982.

Jurgen Klopp now has four goals, including two from Mo Salah, and three more points.

There was a gulf in class and quality from the first minute to the last, so it could have easily been much heavier.

Liverpool’s utter dominance was signaled early on by left foot specials from Jordan Henderson and Salah, the Egyptian curling home the 500th Premier League goal of the Klopp era.

Demarai Gray did rush in with a retort, a possible rallying point.

Any hopes of a comeback were dashed, however, when an Everton corner resulted in a slew of errors and a simple finish by Salah, who had already scored 19 goals this season.

Everton has only two points from their last eight matches, while Liverpool has scored two or more in each of their last 18 matches in all competitions.

That is, by any standard, relegation.

Not what the Goodison faithful had hoped for or expected when Benitez was handed the reins.

While the focus has been on the problems at Rafa’s former club Newcastle, where some fans still wish for his return, the Spaniard’s problems closer to home are becoming very real.

Despite a brief flurry either side of Gray’s goal, this was yet another 90-minute demonstration of the magnitude of Everton’s predicament.

Everton’s supporters were in a state of disarray before the game.

They started it off with an even more off-kilter defense.

And it ended with everyone enraged.

Seamus Coleman blew his stack at Jordan Pickford for failing to come to collect when the captain was under pressure from Sadio Mane inside the first 60 seconds.

That, however, was a symptom of the disease that afflicted Everton’s entire defense.

Pickford’s guards were absent without leave from the resulting Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, fleeing as Joel Matip nodded wide.

Andros Townsend was grateful for more wastefulness seconds later as he passed straight to Diogo Jota.

Salah prodded over the gaping target after the Portuguese, out on the left, delivered four yards out with the goal begging.

Pickford made a brilliant save down to his right to deny Salah,…

