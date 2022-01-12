Everton defender Mason Holgate is wanted on loan by Newcastle, with Monaco and Nice also showing interest.

The Everton centre-back has only made ten appearances under Rafa Benitez this season.

And Holgate, who has a contract with the Toffees until 2025, wants to play first-team football on a regular basis.

Holgate, the club’s players’ player of the year in 2020, had also been linked with Burnley.

Everton are expected to listen to offers for the 25-year-old, who can play in both defence and midfield, during this transfer window.

In Saturday’s 3-2 FA Cup third-round win over Hull, Holgate was an unused substitute.

Newcastle are on the lookout for a new centre-back, and Holgate is on Eddie Howe’s shopping list, albeit on a season-long loan.

However, Ligue 1 heavyweights Monaco and Nice are also interested in signing the ex-Barnsley striker.

Nathan Patterson and Vitaly Mykolenko have already joined Everton from Rangers and Dynamo Kiev, respectively.

Lucas Digne, on the other hand, appears to be on his way out as Aston Villa ramp up their plans for a £25 million deal.

Benitez’s Toffees have only won five Premier League games so far this season.

They are currently 15th in the table, and their next match is on Saturday against fellow relegation candidates Norwich.

