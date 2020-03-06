Everton enter race to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

Everton have put themselves in the race to sign Odsonne Edouard after conducting several scouting trips to see the Celtic striker.

The France Under 21 international has been outstanding for Celtic during his two years in Scotland and they want to keep Edouard; they have already begun preliminary moves to offer a contract extension to ensure he stays to help them attempt to win 10 titles in a row.

Celtic are aware, though, that Edouard’s goals have made him in-demand and Everton have been frequent visitors to Parkhead, specifically sending scouts to the back-to-back games against Kilmarnock and FC Copenhagen last month.

Tottenham and Leicester are also watching Edouard but Everton – who are looking to bring more goals to their team next season – have made their intentions clear, as they have further plans to watch a player who will command the biggest transfer fee in Scottish football.

It would cost more than £30million to sign Edouard, as his former club Paris Saint-Germain inserted a significant sell-on clause into the deal when he initially moved to Scotland in 2017; the 22-year-old has gone on to score 61 goals in 123 games.

Carlo Ancelotti, who on Thursday accepted an £8,000 fine from the Football Association after admitting a charge of misconduct for encroaching the pitch at the end of last Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United, was keen on Edouard when he was in charge of Napoli.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, is set to have his outstanding progress rewarded with a newly-improved contract.

The striker, who has scored eight goals in his last 12 games, is in contention to be selected for England, is expected to agree terms that will run to June 2025.