Everton fans launch missiles at Aston Villa players following Emi Buendia’s goal, which was assisted by ex-Toffees outcast Lucas Digne.

Matty Cash and Lucas Digne of ASTON VILLA were knocked out by objects thrown by Everton fans.

The Villans traveled to Goodison Park earlier today for the Premier League’s lunchtime kickoff, hoping to continue their fine form under Steven Gerrard.

After a drab first half, they took the lead against the Blues thanks to a corner in the final seconds of the half.

Emiliano Buendia rose highest to flick the ball over Jordan Pickford and into the far corner after a cross was whipped into the box.

However, disgusting scenes on Merseyside cut short the celebrations.

While the defender was congratulating his teammates, a bottle appeared to be thrown from the home section, striking him in the head.

As a small cheer erupted from the crowd, the Poland international fell to the ground, but fortunately for him, he was able to get back up and continue playing.

Former Everton full-back Digne went down as bottles rain down on the pitch while checking on his Villa teammate.

After a squabble with now-fired Rafa Benitez, Digne left Goodison Park this month to join Gerrard at Villa.

“It’s disgusting to see things being thrown from the crowd, it’s a disgrace,” former Everton forward James McFadden told BBC Radio 5 Live.

This is something that should never happen.

“A player should never be hit by a bottle or an object thrown from the crowd.”

“We need to stamp it out now,” ex-England ace Jermaine Jenas told BT Sport.

“Sanctions are required.”

Police and Everton security personnel are now on the lookout for the attackers, who have been warned that they will face the harshest punishment possible.

