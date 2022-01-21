Everton footballer’s bail has been extended for the FOURTH time after he was arrested on suspicion of child sex offences.

The Premier League player, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been released on bail until April 17.

In July of last year, he was arrested after cops raided and seized several items from his £2.5 million family home.

Everton has suspended him pending the outcome of the police investigation.

The investigation is being led by Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team, which has described the alleged crimes as “very serious.”

We reported earlier this week that the accused footballer’s wife is by his side at their London home.

Last year, England’s Fabian Delph, 31, was incorrectly identified as the player in question after tens of thousands of social media users spread false information.