Everton has a ‘four-man shortlist’ for Benitez’s replacement, with Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard ‘interviewing for the job.’

Everton has a ‘four-man shortlist’ for Benitez’s replacement, with Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard having ‘interviewed for the position.’

Following the sacking of Rafa Benitez, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard will be interviewed for the vacant manager’s position at Everton.

The Spaniard was sacked at the weekend after watching his side lose 2-1 to relegation-threatened Norwich City, leaving the Toffees with just one win in their last 13 league games.

According to the Telegraph, former England teammates Rooney and Lampard are part of a four-man shortlist for the job.

Rooney, a former Everton star, is currently attempting to save Derby County from relegation.

If not for a 21-point deduction for going into administration, Rooney’s team would be in 11th place.

With 20 games remaining, Derby is eight points behind Reading in 21st place… the great escape is well within reach.

Lampard, on the other hand, has been out of work since being fired by Chelsea at the start of last year, despite the fact that his replacement, Thomas Tuchel, went on to win the Champions League.

More to come…

