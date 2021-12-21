Everton have agreed to a £17 million transfer for Vitaliy Mykolenko after the Ukraine international has had a medical, with Newcastle target Digne set to leave.

For the Ukrainian international full-back, the Toffees have ‘completed negotiations’ with Dynamo Kiev.

The 22-year-old reportedly passed a medical at Goodison Park on Friday, according to The Mirror.

Mykolenko will cost Everton £15 million up front, with a further £2 million in add-ons.

Digne’s time on Merseyside may be coming to an end with his arrival.

Leicester City and Newcastle United are both interested in the Frenchman.

Despite his popularity among fans, Digne is said to have had a falling out with manager Rafa Benitez.

After being reinstated into the first team squad, he was dropped and then reported sick.

When asked about the player’s illness, Benitez hinted that he thought he wasn’t fully committed.

“I have to make sure the players who will be there tomorrow want to be there and fight for the club, and that’s it,” he said.

Digne has been linked with a return to Paris St. Germain in the past.

Meanwhile, after rising through the ranks at Kiev, Mykolenko has spent his entire career in Ukraine.

