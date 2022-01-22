Everton have confirmed that a fan has been arrested after bottles were thrown at Matty Cash and Lucas Digne of Aston Villa.

Everton have confirmed that a fan was arrested after bottles were thrown at Aston Villa’s Matty Cash and Lucas Digne.

Aston Villa’s Matty Cash and Lucas Digne were struck by a bottle thrown from the stands, and Everton have confirmed that a fan has been arrested.

When the disgusting incident occurred, the pair were celebrating with their team-mates after Emi Buendia headed home a corner from Digne to win the game.

As the visiting stars congratulated each other, several plastic bottles were thrown onto the pitch, but while the majority of them missed, Polish international Cash and the French full-back were both struck and fell to the ground.

Everton’s public relations department then stated that anyone caught throwing objects onto the pitch would be arrested and banned from the club.

And the club has now announced that they have identified the supporter using CCTV footage after working with the police and Goodison Park security staff.

The Toffees also stated that their investigation is ongoing and that any fans found throwing something onto the pitch will be banned.

“Police have arrested a fan at Goodison Park for throwing a missile onto the pitch during today’s Premier League match against Aston Villa,” Everton said in a statement.

“The supporter was identified using CCTV footage by Everton security staff and Merseyside Police.”

“Following Aston Villa’s goal at the end of the first half, several objects were thrown towards the pitch, with one missile appearing to strike two opposing players.”

“Investigations are ongoing in collaboration with the police, and any fans found throwing objects will be banned by the Club.”

Duncan Ferguson, who bought fans a pre-match pint, began his second stint as caretaker manager with defeat as Buendia’s goal was enough to earn the points for Villa.

“Crazy, it hit me straight in the head, it’s not nice, but three points, we’ll take that,” Cash said after the game to BT Sport.

“It’s disgusting to see things being thrown from the crowd,” former Everton forward James McFadden told BBC Radio 5 Live.

This is something that should never happen.

“A player should never be hit by a bottle or other object thrown from the crowd.”

“We need to stamp it out now,” ex-England star Jermaine Jenas told BT Sport.

“Punishments are required.”

