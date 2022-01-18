Everton: How Moshiri’s summer gamble on Benitez exposed a power struggle within the club, with ‘Kenwright wanting Martinez’

Everton: How Moshiri’s summer bet on Benitez exposed a power struggle within the club, as ‘Kenwright wanted Martinez.’

As Everton looks for a new manager, it’s worth considering whether some of those responsible for Benitez’s demise should look within.

A bright Monday morning on Merseyside following a managerial change would have meant one thing in a previous era at Everton.

“It hurts when a manager gets fired.

It should be particularly painful for a club like Everton, which has a history of looking after its managers and players.

Players would have been furious back then,” says Don Hutchison, who played 75 games for Howard Kendall and then the late, great Walter Smith.

The fact that Benitez is Everton’s seventh manager in the last six years reveals that the club’s problems go beyond who is in charge.

According to those familiar with Everton’s inner workings, recruitment is the most pressing issue, which has resulted in a gloomy atmosphere in the dressing room that has all too often bled into performances.

Everton has had teams with less talent but far more chemistry, effort, and spirit.

“What happens in a strong dressing room – and I played in a lot of them – when a manager goes in the way Rafa did, you get a call from the captain to be at the training ground at 10 a.m. sharp on Monday,” Hutchison tells me.

“You’d kick everyone out of the canteen – the chef, the security guard, all the coaches – and the first-team squad and reserves would be the only ones left.”

There’s no one else.

Then you’d get everything off your chest with the implicit understanding that it wouldn’t go beyond those four walls.

“The goalkeeper might tell the defenders they’ve been letting him down, and your star midfielder might hear he’s been missing for a month.”

There isn’t anything on the table that isn’t on the table.

“I’ve been in a lot of them over the years.

After that, you’d go out for a training session and be the sharpest you’d been in a long time.

It may appear dysfunctional, but it is actually a sign of a strong dressing room staffed by good people.

“Do you believe this Everton team is doing that? I don’t think so.”

“It doesn’t appear to be that kind of group.”

Everton are on the lookout for their next striker –.

