Everton is beaten and on the verge of disintegration as Liverpool fans sing Rafa Benitez’s name with delight.

The magnitude of this defeat could spell the end of Benitez’s brief and disastrous tenure on the blue side of Stanley Park.

Everton 4 Liverpool (Gray 38′, Henderson 9′, Salah 19′, 64′, 79′)

GOODISON PARK — They screamed Rafa Benitez’s name into the night.

The voices, on the other hand, came from men in red shirts.

It says something that Liverpool’s swaggering victory in the Merseyside derby, courtesy of some fantastic work from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah, was as bad as most Everton fans had predicted.

The humiliation inflicted on Latvian women’s football team by conceding 20 goals to England may not have been the worst this week.

No manager can stand being mocked in his own stadium or hearing chants of "sack the board" as the game came to a close.

No manager can stand being mocked in his own stadium or hearing chants of “sack the board” as the game came to a close.

Appointing Benitez, a European Cup winner, to succeed Carlo Ancelotti, another European Cup winner, might have seemed logical to Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

Another businessman, Alan Sugar, who believed managers were just executives, couldn’t see how appointing George Graham, a two-time Premier League winner at Arsenal, to the White Hart Lane dugout could have any negative implications.

Neither man had a good grasp of football’s complexities.

Benitez’s appointment was akin to the Labour Party’s choice of David Cameron as its leader on the basis that “he’s a politician who knows how to win elections,” without realizing there might be other issues with him.

Benitez’s only chance of surviving was to keep Everton in the top half of the table until his past became irrelevant.

The past is alive and kicking down the door to his office after six defeats in a row.

Jürgen Klopp was sarcastically applauded off by a ball boy the last time he visited Goodison Park in October 2020, after a match in which Virgil van Dijk, arguably the best centre-back in the world, was ruled out for the rest of the season.

In all likelihood, Liverpool’s title defense came to an end there.

They saw this as an opportunity for a gruesome retaliation, and they seized it.

..

