Everton look to sign ‘the next Wayne Rooney’ Joe Gelhardt from Wigan

Everton are looking to sign Joe Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic according to The Sun, the 17-year-old who has been dubbed ‘the next Wayne Rooney.’

He has featured for Wigan’s first team from the bench a number of times this season, but has also performed very well in the youth team.

He has drawn multiple comparisons to Rooney for his pace and power in attack.

He only has one goal for the first team in his 12 appearances, which he scored against Hull in September, but has still impressed with his performances.

Wigan have struggled so far this season, currently sitting in 22nd in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Everton are closing in on a Champions League spot thanks to their 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Chelsea have also been interested in Gelhardt in the past, and now Everton are ramping up their efforts to sign him.

He has also broken his way into the England Under-18 side, and has popped up on the radar of a number of teams despite his young age.