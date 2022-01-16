Everton manager Rafa Benitez has been fired after only 19 Premier League games in charge, following a shock relegation-threatening defeat to Norwich City.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has been fired after only 19 Premier League games in charge, following a shock relegation-threatening loss to Norwich City.

The Toffees’ board convened an emergency meeting last night following their 2-1 defeat at Norwich.

After angry Liverpool fans demanded that he be fired following a disastrous run, they decided that he had to go.

As a result of the result at Carrow Road, Everton are now only six points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone and are in freefall.

The Spaniard, who has only been in charge for six months, took over as manager in late June.

Rafael Benitez’s departure as first-team manager has been confirmed by Everton Football Club, according to a statement released by the club.

“After joining Everton in June 2021, Benitez has left the club with immediate effect.”

“We will provide an update on a permanent replacement in due time.”

After Carlo Ancelotti stepped down to take the reins at Real Madrid, Benitez was named interim manager.

Benitez even admitted after the defeat to the Canaries that his position was out of his control.

“I’m a professional,” he said, “and I’ve dealt with these types of situations before.”

“I came here to address issues that have arisen over the last five years, so we need to look back at our mistakes and try to avoid them.”

“I can’t control everything.”

I’m simply going about my business.

“I’m sorry we lost, and I’m sorry for the fans who came out to support us.”

The circumstances aren’t ideal.

“On the field, we need to work harder, improve our game, and make the best decisions we can.”

“We didn’t get off to a good start in the game, and after a couple of errors, we were faced with yet another challenge.”

“We were much better in the second half, and we expect to be even better now that Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Mina, and Doucoure have returned.”

“You can see how this is reacting, but we need to take a proactive approach.”

We can’t afford to give up goals early in the game and then try to recover.

“While it’s encouraging that we’re responding, these mistakes cost us points and games every week.”

“We’re doing a lot of good things for the future, such as bringing in new players, but we still need to win on the pitch.”

