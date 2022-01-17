Everton manager Roberto Martinez has been offered the job and wants Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as his assistant.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez has been offered the job, and he wants Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to be his assistant.

According to reports, Everton manager ROBERTO MARTINEZ has been offered the job.

And the 48-year-old Belgium coach wants Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to be his assistant.

Rafa Benitez was sacked by the Toffees on Sunday in a brutal 40-word statement following the dreadful 2-1 defeat at Norwich.

According to The Athletic, Everton have turned to their former manager, Martinez, who is now in charge of Belgium, to help them avoid relegation.

