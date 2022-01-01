Everton sign Vitaliy Mykolenko for £17 million from Dynamo Kiev, allowing Lucas Digne to leave.

Everton sign Dynamo Kiev’s Vitaliy Mykolenko for £17 million, allowing Lucas Digne to leave.
Dynamo Kiev left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko has joined Everton for £17 million.
The Toffees’ first signing of the January transfer window, the 22-year-old, allows Lucas Digne to leave the club.
Digne is said to have had a falling out with Rafa Benitez over the latter’s defensive strategies.
In recent weeks, a £25 million transfer has been discussed between Chelsea and Newcastle.
Newcastle are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements after losing left-back Ben Chilwell to a long-term injury.
Mykolenko claims that the fans make him feel a “great sense of responsibility,” which is an attitude that will be well received on Merseyside.
“Moving to Everton is a big and important step in my life,” Mykolenko told Evertontv.
“Playing in the Premier League has always been a dream of mine.”
English football is the origin of the game, and I believe it will suit my game perfectly.
“I’m 22 years old, but I don’t feel like a kid.”
I’ve played at a European level before and hope to continue to improve as a player.
“I’m looking forward to playing in front of our Everton fans.”
The last few games at Goodison Park have been incredible to watch.
“They’re incredible fans to whom I owe a great deal of gratitude.”
