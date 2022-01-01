Everton sign Vitaliy Mykolenko for £17 million from Dynamo Kiev, allowing Lucas Digne to leave.

Everton sign Dynamo Kiev’s Vitaliy Mykolenko for £17 million, allowing Lucas Digne to leave.

Dynamo Kiev left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko has joined Everton for £17 million.

The Toffees’ first signing of the January transfer window, the 22-year-old, allows Lucas Digne to leave the club.

Digne is said to have had a falling out with Rafa Benitez over the latter’s defensive strategies.

In recent weeks, a £25 million transfer has been discussed between Chelsea and Newcastle.

Newcastle are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements after losing left-back Ben Chilwell to a long-term injury.

Mykolenko claims that the fans make him feel a “great sense of responsibility,” which is an attitude that will be well received on Merseyside.

“Moving to Everton is a big and important step in my life,” Mykolenko told Evertontv.

“Playing in the Premier League has always been a dream of mine.”

English football is the origin of the game, and I believe it will suit my game perfectly.

“I’m 22 years old, but I don’t feel like a kid.”

I’ve played at a European level before and hope to continue to improve as a player.

“I’m looking forward to playing in front of our Everton fans.”

The last few games at Goodison Park have been incredible to watch.

“They’re incredible fans to whom I owe a great deal of gratitude.”

