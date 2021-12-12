Everton stuns Arsenal with a last-gasp comeback.

Gray’s powerful shot in the 92nd minute gives the Toffees a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park.

Everton came back to beat Arsenal 2-1 in an English Premier League match on Monday, scoring two goals in the second half.

In injury time, Demarai Gray scored the game-winning goal with a vicious right-footed strike from outside the box.

Arsenal took the lead near the end of the first half at Goodison Park, when Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard dashed into the Toffees’ box and finished with a left-footed volley.

Kierney, an Arsenal fullback, crossed to Odegaard from the left flank.

Everton had been waiting for an equalizer for over 30 minutes.

Gray’s shot hit the crossbar in the 79th minute, but the rebound was met by Brazilian forward Richarlison, who scored a header to tie the game at 1-1.

Gray, an English winger who was later named man of the match for his efforts, scored in the 92nd minute to make the score 2-1 for Everton.

Gray was challenged by Gunners defender Benjamin White, but dribbled to score a bullet that went inside after hitting the bar.

Aaron Ramsdale, the goalkeeper for Arsenal, kept a close eye on the screamer.

Everton moved up to 12th place in the table with 18 points from 15 games.

Arsenal is in seventh place with 23 points, trailing Manchester United in sixth place with 24 points.

Manchester City, who currently lead the Premier League with 35 points, has faced fierce competition for the top spots this season.

Man City is currently battling title contenders Liverpool and Chelsea for the Premier League title.

Second-placed Liverpool has 34 points, while third-placed Chelsea has 33 points, putting them on a collision course with Liverpool in the domestic season 2021-22.