Everton ‘targeting summer move’ for Newcastle’s £30m-rated winger Allan Saint-Maximin

Everton ‘are targeting a summer move’ for Newcastle United’s £30million-rated Allan Saint-Maximin.

The 22-year-old winger has been one of the bright sparks in Newcastle’s up and down season with his electrifying pace.

And, according to The Sun, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti had Saint-Maximin watched as Newcastle defeated West Bromwich Albion 3-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Saint-Maximin only arrived at St James’ Park last summer, signing from French club Nice on a six-year contract.

Newcastle spent £16.5m to bring him in – with potential add-ons worth a further £3.5m – but would hope to command at least £30m from a sale.

Everton could face competition from Crystal Palace for Saint-Maximin as the London club look for a replacement for Wilfried Zaha.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are believed to be interested in Zaha, whom Palace value at £75m.

Everton had two bids for the Palace winger rejected last summer when Marco Silva was in charge and appear to have switched targets.

Sportsmail revealed last weekend that Saint-Maximin was dropped from the goalless draw against Burnley by manager Steve Bruce.

Bruce claimed the winger was suffering from a hamstring injury but sources insisted he was fully fit.