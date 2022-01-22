Everton vs. Aston Villa: Player ratings, analysis, and reaction as Buendia’s header sends Ferguson to defeat

Everton vs. Aston Villa: Player ratings, analysis, and reaction as Buendia’s goal condemns Ferguson to defeat

Ferguson’s second stint as interim manager got off to a disappointing start when the diminutive Argentine scored the game-winning goal in first-half stoppage time.

Duncan Ferguson’s (second) first Everton match, Philippe Coutinho’s first start for Aston Villa, and Lucas Digne’s first return to Goodison Park.

In Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, the narrative-o-meter was working overtime for Everton vs. Aston Villa.

Given the presence of Ferguson and Steven Gerrard in the dugout, it was a blood and thunder match, with plenty of commitment, energy, and crunching tackles.

Despite the lack of quality or composure in the final third during the first half hour, the game’s frenetic pace made for an oddly fascinating spectacle.

It was throwback football, but with athletes from the twenty-first century.

Ferguson, who was named Everton’s interim manager for the second time after Rafa Benitez was fired last week, made five changes to the team that lost 2-1 to Norwich City.

The substitutions didn’t have the desired effect, as Villa created more chances, with Ollie Watkins forcing a superb save from Jordan Pickford despite being flagged for offside anyway.

Villa, on the other hand, took the lead just a few moments later.

Pickford tipped Coutinho’s header over the bar, and Emi Buendia expertly glanced the visitors in front from Digne’s resulting corner.

Digne scored his first Premier League assist of the season in only his second appearance for the club, after failing to do so in his first 13 appearances for the Toffees.

Unfortunately, there were some unpleasant scenes following the goal, as both Digne and Matty Cash collapsed to the ground clutching their heads after appearing to be struck by a bottle thrown onto the pitch by a supporter.

Digne made his first appearance at Goodison Park since joining Villa for £23 million from Everton earlier this month.

Emi Buenda scores a spectacular header to put Aston Villa ahead at half-time!

Lucas Digne, a former Everton player, provides the assist??? pic.twitter.comSbq9F0Nvt6

Everton posed a far greater threat in the second half after failing to register a single shot of any kind during the first half.

The home team was only a few inches away from winning the game.

