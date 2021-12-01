Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Score, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time – Premier League latest updates

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE STREAM: Stream FREE, score, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time – Premier League latest news

On Merseyside, it’s derby day as Liverpool travels to Stanley Park to face Premier League rivals Everton.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has found their stride recently, thrashing Southampton 4-0 last time out, while the Toffees haven’t won since September.

From 6.45pm, follow all the latest on our live blog…

Naby Keita is still out with a hamstring injury, but he has returned to training and may start against Everton on the bench.

Harvey Elliott is still out until next year, and Roberto Firmino’s hamstring injury will take weeks to heal.

Joe Gomez is out against the Toffees due to a calf twinge, while Curtis Jones is out due to an eye injury.

Allan joins Abdoulaye Doucoure on the sidelines, who is still out of action.

Andre Gomes will miss the game due to a calf injury, while Demarai Gray is also questionable.

