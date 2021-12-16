Everton, who are currently in the relegation zone, are at a fork in the road, but manager Rafa Benitez needs more time.

Everton, who are currently in the relegation zone, are at a fork in the road, but manager Rafa Benitez, who is under fire, needs time.

Benitez has had a bad run recently, but Everton are in desperate need of a captain, and the Spaniard could be that man.

Football is a lie, as Rafa Benitez likes to say.

It seems an apt summary of his troubles so far, given his recent poor form, which threatens to derail his time at Everton before he has had a chance to establish any sort of foundations at Goodison Park.

Fans, pundits, and the media are almost entirely driven by results, according to Benitez’s favorite line.

However, the Everton manager believes that those with a deeper understanding of the game understand that output can sometimes be skewed by resources or the state of the squad inherited.

Benitez is confident that a methodology he developed and updated since his days with Real Madrid’s youth team is still sound at Everton.

In the medium to long term, he and his trusted backroom team are putting in place processes that he believes will eliminate the club’s injury problems.

That will be difficult to swallow as the club weighs the consequences of losing Richarlison, Andros Townsend, and Seamus Coleman ahead of a crucial run of Christmas fixtures.

Benitez, on the other hand, snatched Jamie Harley, a respected sports scientist, from Newcastle in the summer and believes that the methods that helped his Magpies thrive from February onwards will help Everton finish the season strongly.

It’s no coincidence that his teams have a knack for finishing campaigns strong.

Benitez’s faith in his methods, for better or worse, will not waver as results dwindle.

Everton made that decision in the close season, despite fan discontent, and they’re sticking with it for the time being.

In his previous job at Newcastle, he had a poor run of results but assured critics that things would improve.

They did, and there will be no wiggle room in the process this time.

Immediate results, on the other hand, are, to put it mildly, problematic.

Performances have been equally disconcerting, and there is still a sense that Benitez’s tactical approach isn’t quite right for some of Everton’s best players.

With Chelsea on the horizon on Thursday –

