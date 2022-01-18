Everton will conduct an interview with Wayne Rooney as the Toffees look to bring back their fan favorite, but Jose Mourinho is also in the mix.

Rooney, now 36, rose through the ranks at Goodison Park as a young player.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright are seriously considering him and Mourinho to replace Rafa Benitez, who was fired.

While Mourinho has stated that he is happy at Roma, a serious Everton offer may be too good to pass up.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who has been unemployed since being fired just over a year ago, is also a candidate.

Duncan Ferguson has been re-appointed as caretaker manager and will face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Everton’s wishlist includes Graham Potter of Brighton, as well as Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho, Lampard, and Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Belgian Football Association is refusing to consider a bid for Roberto Martinez, who led Goodison Park from 2013 to 2016.

Rooney’s return, however, would be hugely popular with a disgruntled fanbase who were shocked when former Liverpool manager Benitez was appointed in June.

After a 2-1 loss at Norwich, the Spaniard was fired on Sunday.

Roo debuted with Everton at the age of 16, left for Manchester United in 2004 and returned for a season 13 years later.

He has a contract with Derby until the end of the season, despite the fact that the club is in danger of going bankrupt in the coming weeks.

Everton would still need to seek permission to speak with Rooney, who is expected to be ecstatic at the prospect of managing his old club.

Mourinho, 58, has only been at Roma for six months and the Italian club is currently in seventh place in Serie A.

Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic, who spent a brief period as a player with Everton in the late 1990s, could also be a target.

Since September 25, the club has only won once in the Premier League, and they are currently 16th in the table, six points above the relegation zone.

