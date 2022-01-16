Everton’s brutal 40-word Rafa Benitez sacking statement in its entirety, as enraged fans demand the board be next to be fired.

Rafa Benitez was sacked by Everton in a terse 40-word statement.

Benitez, 61, has been in charge of the Premier League for only 19 games.

After their shock loss to relegation contenders Norwich on Saturday, enraged Toffees fans demanded that the ex-Liverpool manager be fired.

Less than 24 hours after the loss at Carrow Road, the club released a statement on their official website.

“Everton Football Club can confirm Rafael Benitez’s departure as First Team manager,” the statement read.

“Benitez has left Everton with immediate effect, having joined the club in June 2021.

“We will provide an update on a permanent replacement as soon as possible.”

Given his previous experience at Anfield, The Spaniard’s spell at Goodison Park was doomed from the start.

The appointment was controversial from the start, given that he referred to Everton as a “small club” during his time at Liverpool.

And the board decided to fire Benitez after only one win and nine losses in the previous 13 games.

The reaction on Twitter was one of rage, with fans clearly dissatisfied with the Merseyside club’s current situation.

“Almost as if the issue at Everton isn’t the managers, it runs deeper than that,” one user observed.

“Ancelotti couldn’t fix you, Rafa couldn’t fix you,” another said.

“Who will come after us?”

Carlo Ancelotti, the previous manager, left to join Real Madrid, angering Everton supporters.

Of course, the abrupt statement on the sacking provided an opportunity for rival Liverpool fans to chuckle at the Toffees’ expense.

“Left you in 15th place, six points from relegation, had you getting thrashed at home in a derby, kicked one of your best players out of the club, and made you a joke all over England,” one said.

“Thank you, Rafa, for everything.”