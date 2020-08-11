Everton’s role in Liverpool transfer switch as deal set to be completed this week

Liverpool insiders didn’t have to look far for confirmation that there is better value for money in the European market when it comes to buying left-backs.

After Norwich City refused to budge on their £20million valuation of 22-year-old Jamal Lewis, the Reds’ initial offer of £10million plus a substantial sell-on clause was quickly scrapped.

In a summer where any moves in the transfer market are going to have to be done quickly and decisively – the Reds will play in the Community Shield against Arsenal in just 19 days time – then it always made sense for the club to pursue a range of targets.

Which is why the Reds were making their move for Olympiakos left-back Kostas Tsimikas in the background as they tested the water on Lewis.

It helped that Olympiakos were in England last week to face Wolves in the Europa League, with sporting director Michael Edwards able to travel to Molineux and hold talks with the Greek club’s general director Lina Souloukou over a deal said to be worth around £12million.

Tsimikas is now back in England and will undergo his Liverpool medical during the next few days, with the 24-year-old set to provide valuable backup to Andy Robertson in the left-back position.

Robertson, 26, has been a remarkably consistent player for Liverpool since he first broke into the side in place of Alberto Moreno two-and-a-half seasons ago, but with such a hectic season on the horizon then Jurgen Klopp would be wary to ask him to play as many games as he has been doing.

Lewis is a promising young player, and the fact that he has now been relegated should have no bearing on any opinion of his talents.

Liverpool have signed relegated players before, including Robertson, and they have proven to be excellent additions.

But it was Everton’s 2018 purchase of Lucas Digne from Barcelona for around £17million which was highlighted by club officials as proof that there is better value for money on the continent.

Digne, perhaps the best left-back in the division after Robertson, had just turned 25 when the Blues snapped him up. He had over 20 caps for France and experience of playing for three of the biggest clubs in Europe in Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Barca.

Liverpool have never been afraid to take an unconventional transfer route before, but in this summer when they have to monitor their outgoings quite carefully they have decided that the switch for Tsimikas makes more sense.

And Digne’s value for money had a large bearing on that.