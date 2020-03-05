Everton’s Ryazantsev expects Premier League games to be played behind closed doors

Premier League games are ‘likely’ to be played behind closed doors ‘in the coming weeks’ over coronavirus fears, Everton board member Sasha Ryazantsev has warned.

All Serie A games are to be played without fans for the next 30 days after the Italian government outlined latest plans to curb Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

And on Thursday the Six Nations confirmed that Italy’s home match against England on March 14 has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Premier League side Newcastle banned their players from shaking hands with each other amid coronavirus fears last week but football matches in England have not been affected.

However Everton chief finance officer Sasha Ryazantsev told the FT Business of Football Summit in London that fans would understand why matches were needed to be played behind closed doors or postponed if such a decision was taken because of the outbreak.

‘The whole situation goes far beyond the world of sport. Of course nobody wants to play behind closed doors and I don’t think it’s inevitable at the moment that it will happen,’ Ryazantsev said.

‘But we feel it is quite likely it may happen in the coming weeks. If it were to happen it is not about the money, but looking after our supporters. I believe they would understand that.

‘I believe it will have a negative financial impact on the club and football but a temporary one rather than a lasting impact.’

The Champions League has been hit, with Atalanta’s trip to Valencia impacted. Italian fans will no longer be able to travel, as the fixture has been confirmed among those to be played without supporters present.

Coronavirus cases in the UK rose to over 100 on Thursday with fears the illness is spreading inside the NHS.