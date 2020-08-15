Every £20m+ signing ever made by a Premier League club

The current 20 PL clubs have made 168 £20m-plus signings. There’s very much a Big Two in terms of spending. Everton, though…
Burnley, Leeds United and West Brom – 0
They are all stuck in the £15-18m bracket of record signings. Leeds are the likeliest smashers of that particular ceiling.
Brighton – 1
Adam Webster – £20m (August 2019)
What an incredibly .
Southampton – 1
Danny Ings – £20m (July 2019)
Living proof that it pays to spend on quality.
Wolves – 1
Raul Jimenez – £30m (June 2018)
The moral of the story here is to score 17 goals, assist eight and wear a superhero mask in your first season in English football.
Fulham – 2
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa – £22.8m (August 2018)
Aleksandar Mitrović – £22m (July 2018)
One of those signings went rather better than the other.
Sheffield United – 2
Sander Berge – £22m (January 2020)
Oliver McBurnie – £20m (July 2019)
We await proof that Chris Wilder can spend big money well.
Newcastle – 2
Miguel Almiron – £21m (January 2019)
Joelinton – £40m (July 2019)
It took until halfway through their 24th Premier League campaign for Newcastle to join this particular party. And then once they popped…
Crystal Palace – 2
Christian Benteke – £27m (August 2016)
Mamadou Sakho – £26m (August 2017)
Crystal Palace more than doubled their club-record fee when signing Benteke from Liverpool. They then gave the same club almost as much for Sakho. They will have to smash it again .
Aston Villa – 2
Wesley Moraes – £22m (June 2019)
Tyrone Mings – £20m (July 2019)
Expect them to do the same again after a season when they only just survived.
West Ham – 6
Andre Ayew – £20m (August 2016)
Marko Arnautovic – £20m (August 2017)
Issa Diop – £22m (June 2018)
Felipe Anderson – £36m (July 2018)
Pablo Fornals – £24m (June 2019)
Sebastien Haller – £45m (July 2019)
All that money spent and West Ham still ended the season with Michail Antonio up front. And he was brilliant.
Leicester City – 7
Islam Slimani – £29m (August 2016)
Kelechi Iheanacho – £25m (August 2017)
Adrien Silva – £22m (January 2018)
Ricardo Pereira – £22m (May 2018)
James Maddison – £20m (June 2018)
Ayoze Perez – £30m (July 2019)
Youri Tielemans – £40m (July 2019)
They’re …
Arsenal – 10
Mesut Ozil – £42.4m (September 2013)
Alexis Sanchez – £35m (July 2014)
Granit Xhaka – £33.8m (May 2016)
Shkodran Mustafi – £35m (August 2016)
Alexandre Lacazette – £47m (July 2017)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – £55m (January 2018)
Lucas Torreira – £26m (July 2018)
William Saliba – £27m (July 2019)
Nicolas Pepe – £72m (August 2019)
Kieran Tierney – £25, (August 2019)
It starts to make sense why they cannot really compete.
Tottenham – 11
Roberto Soldado – £26m (August 2013)
Erik Lamela – £25.8m (August 2013)
Heung-min Son – £22m (August 2015)
Moussa Sissoko – £30m (September 2016)
Serge Aurier – £22m (August 2017)
Davinson Sanchez – £37m (August 2017)
Lucas Moura – £20m (January 2018)
Tanguy Ndombele – £53.7m (July 2019)
Ryan Sessegnon – £25m (August 2019)
Steven Bergwijn – £27m (January 2020)
Giovani Lo Celso – £28.8m (July 2020)
When they started spending again, they really started spending again.
Everton – 15
Romelu Lukaku – £28m (July 2014)
Yannick Bolasie – £25m (August 2016)
Morgan Schneiderlin – £24m (January 2017)
Jordan Pickford – £25m (June 2017)
Davy Klaassen – £23.6m (June 2017)
Michael Keane – £25m (July 2017)
Gylfi Sigurdsson – £45m (August 2017)
Cenk Tosun – £27m (January 2018)
Theo Walcott – £20m (January 2018)
Richarlison – £35m (July 2018)
Yerry Mina – £27.1m (August 2018)
Andre Gomes – £22m (June 2019)
Jean-Philippe Gbamin – £25m (August 2019)
Moise Kean – £25.1m (August 2019)
Alex Iwobi – £28m (August 2019)
That’s a whole lot of money to achieve mediocrity.
Liverpool – 18
Fernando Torres – £20m (July 2007)
Alberto Aquilani – £20m (August 2009)
Luis Suarez – £22.3m (January 2011)
Andy Carroll – £35m (January 2011)
Stewart Downing – £20m (July 2011)
Adam Lallana – £25m (July 2014)
Lazar Markovic – £20m (July 2014)
Dejan Lovren – £20m (July 2014)
Roberto Firmino – £29m (June 2015)
Christian Benteke – £32.5m (July 2015)
Sadio Mane – £34m (June 2016)
Georginio Wijnaldum – £25m (July 2016)
Mohamed Salah – £34.3m (June 2017)
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – £35m (August 2017)
Virgil van Dijk – £70m (January 2018)
Naby Keita – £53m (July 2018)
Fabinho – £43.7m (July 2018)
Alisson – £56m (July 2018)
It is still hilarious that Stewart Downing was so utterly sh*t that Liverpool refused to spend such a fee on anyone for another three years and six transfer windows. It’s gone rather better since.
Manchester United – 23
Juan Sebastian Veron – £28.1m (July 2001)
Rio Ferdinand – £30m (July 2002)
Wayne Rooney – £27m (September 2004)
Dimitar Berbatov – £30.75m (September 2008)
Robin van Persie – £22m (August 2012)
Marouane Fellaini – £27.5m (September 2013)
Juan Mata – £37.1m (January 2014)
Ander Herrera – £29m (June 2014)
Luke Shaw – £27m (June 2014)
Angel di Maria – £59.7m (August 2014)
Memphis Depay – £25m (June 2015)
Morgan Schneiderlin – £25m (July 2015)
Anthony Martial – £36.7m (September 2015)
Eric Bailly – £30m (June 2016)
Henrikh Mkhitaryan – £26.3m (July 2016)
Paul Pogba – £89.3m (August 2016)
Victor Lindelof – £30.75m (June 2017)
Romelu Lukaku – £76m (July 2017)
Nemanja Matic – £40m (August 2017)
Fred – £52m (June 2018)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka – £50m (June 2019)
Harry Maguire – £80m (August 2019)
Bruno Fernandes – £47m (January 2020)
And there will be many, many more to come.
Chelsea – 31
Didier Drogba – £24m (July 2004)
Shaun Wright-Phillips – £21m (July 2005)
Michael Essien – £24.4m (August 2005)
Andriy Shevchenko – £30.8m (May 2006)
Fernando Torres – £50m (January 2011)
David Luiz – £21.3m (February 2011)
Juan Mata – £23.5m (August 2011)
Romelu Lukaku – £20m (August 2011)
Eden Hazard – £32m (June 2012)
Oscar – £25m (July 2012)
Willian – £30m (August 2013)
Nemanja Matic – £21m (January 2014)
Cesc Fabregas – £30m (June 2014)
Diego Costa – £32m (July 2014)
Juan Cuadrado – £23.3m (February 2015)
Pedro – £21m (August 2015)
Michy Batshuayi – £32.3m (July 2016)
N’Golo Kante – £30m (July 2016)
Marcos Alonso – £24m (August 2016)
David Luiz – £34m (August 2016)
Tiemoue Bakayoko – £36m (August 2017)
Antonio Rudiger – £31m (August 2017)
Alvaro Morata – £57m (August 2017)
David Zappacosta – £25m (August 2017)
Danny Drinkwater – £34m (August 2017)
Jorginho – £57m (July 2018)
Kepa Arrizabalaga – £71m (August 2018)
Christian Pulisic – £58m (January 2019)
Mateo Kovacic – £40m (July 2019)
Hakim Ziyech – £36m (July 2020)
Timo Werner – £47.7m (July 2020)
The last ten years have been astonishingly prolific.