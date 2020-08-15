Every £20m+ signing ever made by a Premier League club

The current 20 PL clubs have made 168 £20m-plus signings. There’s very much a Big Two in terms of spending. Everton, though…

Burnley, Leeds United and West Brom – 0

They are all stuck in the £15-18m bracket of record signings. Leeds are the likeliest smashers of that particular ceiling.

Brighton – 1

Adam Webster – £20m (August 2019)

What an incredibly .

Southampton – 1

Danny Ings – £20m (July 2019)

Living proof that it pays to spend on quality.

Wolves – 1

Raul Jimenez – £30m (June 2018)

The moral of the story here is to score 17 goals, assist eight and wear a superhero mask in your first season in English football.

Fulham – 2

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa – £22.8m (August 2018)

Aleksandar Mitrović – £22m (July 2018)

One of those signings went rather better than the other.

Sheffield United – 2

Sander Berge – £22m (January 2020)

Oliver McBurnie – £20m (July 2019)

We await proof that Chris Wilder can spend big money well.

Newcastle – 2

Miguel Almiron – £21m (January 2019)

Joelinton – £40m (July 2019)

It took until halfway through their 24th Premier League campaign for Newcastle to join this particular party. And then once they popped…

Crystal Palace – 2

Christian Benteke – £27m (August 2016)

Mamadou Sakho – £26m (August 2017)

Crystal Palace more than doubled their club-record fee when signing Benteke from Liverpool. They then gave the same club almost as much for Sakho. They will have to smash it again .

Aston Villa – 2

Wesley Moraes – £22m (June 2019)

Tyrone Mings – £20m (July 2019)

Expect them to do the same again after a season when they only just survived.

West Ham – 6

Andre Ayew – £20m (August 2016)

Marko Arnautovic – £20m (August 2017)

Issa Diop – £22m (June 2018)

Felipe Anderson – £36m (July 2018)

Pablo Fornals – £24m (June 2019)

Sebastien Haller – £45m (July 2019)

All that money spent and West Ham still ended the season with Michail Antonio up front. And he was brilliant.

Leicester City – 7

Islam Slimani – £29m (August 2016)

Kelechi Iheanacho – £25m (August 2017)

Adrien Silva – £22m (January 2018)

Ricardo Pereira – £22m (May 2018)

James Maddison – £20m (June 2018)

Ayoze Perez – £30m (July 2019)

Youri Tielemans – £40m (July 2019)

They’re …

Arsenal – 10

Mesut Ozil – £42.4m (September 2013)

Alexis Sanchez – £35m (July 2014)

Granit Xhaka – £33.8m (May 2016)

Shkodran Mustafi – £35m (August 2016)

Alexandre Lacazette – £47m (July 2017)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – £55m (January 2018)

Lucas Torreira – £26m (July 2018)

William Saliba – £27m (July 2019)

Nicolas Pepe – £72m (August 2019)

Kieran Tierney – £25, (August 2019)

It starts to make sense why they cannot really compete.

Tottenham – 11

Roberto Soldado – £26m (August 2013)

Erik Lamela – £25.8m (August 2013)

Heung-min Son – £22m (August 2015)

Moussa Sissoko – £30m (September 2016)

Serge Aurier – £22m (August 2017)

Davinson Sanchez – £37m (August 2017)

Lucas Moura – £20m (January 2018)

Tanguy Ndombele – £53.7m (July 2019)

Ryan Sessegnon – £25m (August 2019)

Steven Bergwijn – £27m (January 2020)

Giovani Lo Celso – £28.8m (July 2020)

When they started spending again, they really started spending again.

Everton – 15

Romelu Lukaku – £28m (July 2014)

Yannick Bolasie – £25m (August 2016)

Morgan Schneiderlin – £24m (January 2017)

Jordan Pickford – £25m (June 2017)

Davy Klaassen – £23.6m (June 2017)

Michael Keane – £25m (July 2017)

Gylfi Sigurdsson – £45m (August 2017)

Cenk Tosun – £27m (January 2018)

Theo Walcott – £20m (January 2018)

Richarlison – £35m (July 2018)

Yerry Mina – £27.1m (August 2018)

Andre Gomes – £22m (June 2019)

Jean-Philippe Gbamin – £25m (August 2019)

Moise Kean – £25.1m (August 2019)

Alex Iwobi – £28m (August 2019)

That’s a whole lot of money to achieve mediocrity.

Liverpool – 18

Fernando Torres – £20m (July 2007)

Alberto Aquilani – £20m (August 2009)

Luis Suarez – £22.3m (January 2011)

Andy Carroll – £35m (January 2011)

Stewart Downing – £20m (July 2011)

Adam Lallana – £25m (July 2014)

Lazar Markovic – £20m (July 2014)

Dejan Lovren – £20m (July 2014)

Roberto Firmino – £29m (June 2015)

Christian Benteke – £32.5m (July 2015)

Sadio Mane – £34m (June 2016)

Georginio Wijnaldum – £25m (July 2016)

Mohamed Salah – £34.3m (June 2017)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – £35m (August 2017)

Virgil van Dijk – £70m (January 2018)

Naby Keita – £53m (July 2018)

Fabinho – £43.7m (July 2018)

Alisson – £56m (July 2018)

It is still hilarious that Stewart Downing was so utterly sh*t that Liverpool refused to spend such a fee on anyone for another three years and six transfer windows. It’s gone rather better since.

Manchester United – 23

Juan Sebastian Veron – £28.1m (July 2001)

Rio Ferdinand – £30m (July 2002)

Wayne Rooney – £27m (September 2004)

Dimitar Berbatov – £30.75m (September 2008)

Robin van Persie – £22m (August 2012)

Marouane Fellaini – £27.5m (September 2013)

Juan Mata – £37.1m (January 2014)

Ander Herrera – £29m (June 2014)

Luke Shaw – £27m (June 2014)

Angel di Maria – £59.7m (August 2014)

Memphis Depay – £25m (June 2015)

Morgan Schneiderlin – £25m (July 2015)

Anthony Martial – £36.7m (September 2015)

Eric Bailly – £30m (June 2016)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – £26.3m (July 2016)

Paul Pogba – £89.3m (August 2016)

Victor Lindelof – £30.75m (June 2017)

Romelu Lukaku – £76m (July 2017)

Nemanja Matic – £40m (August 2017)

Fred – £52m (June 2018)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – £50m (June 2019)

Harry Maguire – £80m (August 2019)

Bruno Fernandes – £47m (January 2020)

And there will be many, many more to come.

Chelsea – 31

Didier Drogba – £24m (July 2004)

Shaun Wright-Phillips – £21m (July 2005)

Michael Essien – £24.4m (August 2005)

Andriy Shevchenko – £30.8m (May 2006)

Fernando Torres – £50m (January 2011)

David Luiz – £21.3m (February 2011)

Juan Mata – £23.5m (August 2011)

Romelu Lukaku – £20m (August 2011)

Eden Hazard – £32m (June 2012)

Oscar – £25m (July 2012)

Willian – £30m (August 2013)

Nemanja Matic – £21m (January 2014)

Cesc Fabregas – £30m (June 2014)

Diego Costa – £32m (July 2014)

Juan Cuadrado – £23.3m (February 2015)

Pedro – £21m (August 2015)

Michy Batshuayi – £32.3m (July 2016)

N’Golo Kante – £30m (July 2016)

Marcos Alonso – £24m (August 2016)

David Luiz – £34m (August 2016)

Tiemoue Bakayoko – £36m (August 2017)

Antonio Rudiger – £31m (August 2017)

Alvaro Morata – £57m (August 2017)

David Zappacosta – £25m (August 2017)

Danny Drinkwater – £34m (August 2017)

Jorginho – £57m (July 2018)

Kepa Arrizabalaga – £71m (August 2018)

Christian Pulisic – £58m (January 2019)

Mateo Kovacic – £40m (July 2019)

Hakim Ziyech – £36m (July 2020)

Timo Werner – £47.7m (July 2020)

The last ten years have been astonishingly prolific.