Every deportation flight from the USA is an “alarm bell” because the Central American countries are preparing for the corona virus

The Central American countries are marginalized because deportation flights from the USA come to the region with passengers who have tested positive for the novel COVID-19 corona virus. The Associated Press Reports.

With the United States testing only a limited number of detained immigrants for the virus, it is feared that its spread in US detention centers is much larger than reported. As a result, this could mean that countries like Guatemala, where more than 1,600 people have returned from the United States after being deported, could have an unknown number of undetected cases.

Earlier this week, Guatemala’s health minister Hugo Monroy said at least half of all U.S. deportees had tested positive, including many who had no symptoms, while President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday that he had suspended the deportation flights after numerous passengers carried them Arrived week, the virus had been confirmed to be carrying.

Guatemala and other countries such as Honduras and El Salvador have launched quarantine measures to varying degrees, but there is still some concern due to the vulnerability of their health systems. César Ríos, director of the non-governmental Salvadoran Migration Institute, said that every arriving deportation plane was “an alarm bell” for the region. Dr. Michele Heisler, professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan, warned Guatemala of “overwhelming” because of the “irresponsible” actions of the United States. Read more at The Associated Press.

