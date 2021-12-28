Every England player has been given a ten-point rating after an innings loss to Australia in the third Test of the Ashes 2021-22.

For this Test, England made four changes to their starting XI, and you have to wonder if they could have made even more.

England began the third day of the Boxing Day Test in the hopes of forcing Australia to bat again and, perhaps, snatching a miraculous win to keep the series alive.

Those hopes were dashed in an hour and 20 minutes when England’s batters crumbled once more, handing the series to Australia.

Here’s how each England player fared in the third Test of what has so far been a disastrous series for the visitors…

Haseeb Hameed (Haseeb Hameed) is the first of the Haseeb Hameed

He looked terrified as he hit seven runs in 41 pitches, including a first-innings duck.

For this Test, England used the incorrect opener.

1 Zak Crawley

Prior to this match, he was apparently batting well in the nets, but when he was called back into the team, he batted horribly.

Dawid Malan has a rating of 3 out of 5 stars.

The first poor Test of the series, but he was at least unlucky with his lbw dismissal in the second innings, which was based on a close umpire’s decision.

Joe Root – 5 points

Another unconverted Ashes half-century, but at the very least he is scoring runs.

He won’t be able to do it alone, but his captaincy was once again lacking.

3 Ben Stokes

3 – Ben Stokes

After a four-month layoff before the tour, I was ring-rusty.

Bairstow, Jonny – 3

Recall at No. 6 didn’t pan out, unless you consider scoring 35 in the first innings a win.

For the final two tests, consider Dan Lawrence.

0 – Jos Buttler

He doesn’t even deserve a mark after more blunders behind the stumps and a truly appalling dismissal in the first innings.

If not before, then after this tour.

6 Mark Wood

Even though he would have preferred a higher return and economy rate, he was enthralled by the prospect.

For England, this is not a problem.

5 Ollie Robinson

Another player who isn’t a problem for England but appeared leggy in his third Test of the tour.

After the Ashes, they should be able to relax in Sydney.

Jack Leach has a rating of three out of a possible five.

Just a smidgeon better than Brisbane.

However, he was bowling out of his depth in Australia.

The team is far too defensive and does not pose a consistent threat to take wickets.

