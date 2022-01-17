Every England star has been given a score out of ten for their series performance in the 2021-22 Ashes, including a minus-one.

Every England star was given a score out of ten for their series performance in the 2021-22 Ashes, including a minus one.

As England’s dreadful time in Australia draws to a close, Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood received the highest marks.

The tour of Australia by England could not have gone any worse.

After being thrashed 4-0 by an Australia team that didn’t even have to be at its best, fans at home could only hope for a point.

Only one player for Joe Root’s side scored a century, highlighting the team’s batting vulnerability.

Chris Stocks was on hand to witness the disaster and was tasked with grading the England players’ performance…

Rory Burns (No. 1)

(77 runs @ 12.83)At least he got his average above ten on the final day in Hobart, but for the opener, this has been a desperate, career-ending series.

Haseeb Hameed is a player who has a score of one.

Only James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, and Jhye Richardson from both teams had lower series batting averages.

After six consecutive single-digit scores, he was dropped.

Surely there isn’t a way out.

Zak Crawley has a rating of 5 out of 10 based on his performance

(166 runs at 27.66)Showed promise after being called up for the third Test and looks ready to take off with some love and patience.

Malan, Dawid (4)

(244 runs at 24.40) After a promising start to the series in Adelaide, the team appeared to be in trouble.

Following his T20 World Cup stint, he had been away for a long time, and it finally caught up with him.

Joe Root has a rating of five.

Despite getting past 50 three times in the series, he has yet to score a Test century in Australia (322 runs @ 32.20).

Captaincy was poor, and once the series was lost, runs dried up.

Stokes, Ben (4).

After a late call-up, he never looked ready and by the end was playing through a side injury. (236 runs @ 23.60, 4 wickets at 71.50)

He’ll be disappointed despite his commitment.

Only the bat was used in the drew in Sydney.

Pope, Ollie 0

(67 runs at 11.16)Another desperate series for a promising young batter who should not have been called back for the final Test.

Before being considered again, he needs time away – as well as runs in county cricket.

Bairstow, Jonny 8

(194 runs at 48.50)In Sydney, he scored England’s only century of the series before being ruled out of the final Test due to a broken thumb.

Because he’s so talented, keep him as a specialist batter.

1

(107 runs, 15.28 average, 12 catches)

