Everyone agreed after Marvin Harrison Jr’s touchdown.

Everyone said the same thing after Marvin Harrison Jr.’s touchdown.

On Saturday, a player with a bright future scored Ohio State’s first touchdown of the Rose Bowl.

The son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, Marvin Harrison Jr., caught a beautiful pass from CJ Stroud to cut Utah’s lead to 14-7.

After playing sparingly as a freshman during the regular season, it was his first touchdown of his collegiate career.

Coming into this game, he had only 68 yards on five receptions.

Due to the absence of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, he will be given a heavier workload this game.

They chose not to compete in the Rose Bowl in order to save their bodies for the NFL Draft.

The college football world had the same reaction after Harrison Jr. scored: “We’re all getting old.”