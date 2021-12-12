Trending
Infosurhoy

Everyone is expressing the same sentiments about the Heisman Trophy presentation.

0
By on Sports

Everyone is praising the Heisman Trophy presentation.

One of the most memorable nights in college football is the Heisman Trophy presentation in New York.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony, on the other hand, appears to be in need of some revamping.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony for the year 2021 is currently airing on ESPN. This year’s finalists are Alabama’s Bryce Young (favorite), Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

The ceremony, according to several college football figures, needs to be livened up.

We have a similar opinion.

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Heisman Trophy Ceremony

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Heisman Trophy Ceremony

Comments are closed.