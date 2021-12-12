Everyone is expressing the same sentiments about the Heisman Trophy presentation.

Everyone is praising the Heisman Trophy presentation.

One of the most memorable nights in college football is the Heisman Trophy presentation in New York.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony, on the other hand, appears to be in need of some revamping.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony for the year 2021 is currently airing on ESPN. This year’s finalists are Alabama’s Bryce Young (favorite), Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

The ceremony, according to several college football figures, needs to be livened up.

We have a similar opinion.

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Heisman Trophy Ceremony

The Heisman show is so formal and buttoned up, which is exactly the opposite of what college football has evolved into. The presentation could really use some juice but the Heisman Trust is very much stuck in the past — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 12, 2021

I just texted the same thing to @NicoleAuerbach. It’s dead silent and just kinda weird. Drawn out for a single award. Give it a funny host or something, celebrate the sport like the CFB award show. Make it fun. https://t.co/kj9MtNMD47 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 12, 2021

Damn the Heisman ceremony is some brutal television. Just show us the 4 players’ highlights, get a shot of Mike Rozier’s suit, read off the envelope and let the winner give a 60 second speech. It’s not that hard. — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 12, 2021