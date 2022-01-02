Everyone is praising Tom Brady and Antonio Brown.
What happened to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday has caused quite a stir in the NFL community.
Brown appeared to leave the Buccaneers-Jets game in the middle of the game on Sunday.
In a bizarre scene at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Brown ripped his pads off and exited the field.
Here’s how it went down:
Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tom Brady, Antonio Brown
You get what you sign up for with Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/BOUUiDtWlr
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 2, 2022
Imagine Tom Brady letting this known psycho live with his wife and kids. https://t.co/ofAGtQFoT9
— Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) January 2, 2022