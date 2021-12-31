Everyone is raving about the Alabama Kickers.

The Alabama Kickers have a lot of people talking about them.

Will Reichard, Alabama’s kicker, missed a 44-yard field goal attempt during the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl.

On Twitter, that missed attempt prompted a slew of Alabama jokes.

This year, Reichard has been very consistent.

He made 80.0 percent of his field goal attempts and 98.6 percent of his extra point attempts this season heading into the College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide, on the other hand, are known for their special teams woes.

That’s why, in the aftermath of the missed field goal, college football fans couldn’t help but crack jokes on social media.

“Alabama is proving they can’t recruit kickers once again,” one fan said.

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Alabama Kickers

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Alabama Kickers

Alabama once again proving they can’t recruit….

kickers.😎 pic.twitter.com/OaOySntTPr — Mr Hokie 🦃 (@MrHokie) December 31, 2021

Alabama kickers have actually been really good for a couple of years now but I’m still gonna get this LOL, BAMA KICKERS joke off. — Nick Simon (@Nick_JSimon) December 31, 2021

Alabama kickers known for going sideways at any point — COACH K : LAST DANCE (@duk3m0nty) December 31, 2021