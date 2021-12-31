Everyone is talking about the playoffs on New Year’s Eve.

Everyone is discussing the playoffs on New Year’s Eve.

The College Football Playoff semifinal games were played on New Year’s Day last year.

And, based on what I’ve seen on social media, a lot of fans are hoping for the same schedule in 2021.

Several fans have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with playing these games on New Year’s Eve.

“OK, the CFP semifinals on New Year’s Eve are pretty bad.

I don’t know, it just seems like an odd time to have one of the year’s most important sporting events.

One fan wrote, “I’m not feeling the buzz right now.”

“I’m going to get on my soapbox and then get off… These playoff games should be played on New Year’s Day.”

Annually.

Another person added, “It’s college football day.”