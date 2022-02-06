Everyone is talking about the Pro Bowl these days.

The Pro Bowl is currently the topic of conversation.

NFL teams are frequently accused of putting forth little effort or having low energy levels.

With the effort we’re seeing today, even the worst teams in NFL history would probably win against these Pro Bowl teams.

As we saw on the first touchdown of the day, a pick-six by Darius Leonard, tackling has been non-existent in the game.

While a lack of effort isn’t unusual, what we’re seeing today is downright ridiculous – and people are catching on.

Fans have been ranting about the lack of effort for the past half hour.

They’re criticizing the lack of tackling and effort, as well as the two-hand touch, which effectively ends a play.

Fans are wondering what the point of playing the game is anymore, given the way the teams are behaving.

And these days, it’s difficult to disagree: