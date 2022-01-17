‘Everyone is waiting,’ Naomi Osaka admits of Peng Shuai’s disappearance in the tennis world.

‘Everyone is waiting,’ Naomi Osaka admits about Peng Shuai’s disappearance in the tennis world.

The tennis world is still waiting to hear about Peng Shuai’s whereabouts, according to NAOMI OSAKA.

Shuai, the 36-year-old former Wimbledon doubles champion, made sexual accusations against an ex-government official before retracting his remarks.

The IOC held two video calls with her, but the WTA, the women’s tennis governing body, was unable to make contact with her.

When it became clear that she had been silenced by the Chinese government, tennis stars rallied to her side.

Since her explosive claims on November 2, only a few westerners have been able to speak with Peng.

In the first round of the Australian Open, Osaka, 24, defeated Colombian Camila Osorio 6-3 6-3 and will now face American Madison Brengle.

“I haven’t heard any news,” said the defending champion.

“I’m not sure if that’s a cause for concern.”

However, I believe that the WTA, as a whole, handled the situation admirably.

“I’m very pleased with them.”

I believe we are in a situation where we require more information, which is extremely difficult.

“I believe everyone is on the edge of their seats.”

Peng denied she was under surveillance or had her movements restricted in her first media interview since the allegations, which she gave at a skiing event in Shanghai last month.

“Why would there be someone keeping watch on me? I’ve always been very free,” Peng told pro-Beijing Singapore newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.

“I’d like to call attention to one very important point.”

I never claimed that I had been sexually assaulted in any of my writings or statements.

“And I believe that there are a lot of misconceptions about what happened.”

“All of those bizarre misinterpretations are simply false.”

The WTA said it welcomed her appearance ‘in a public setting,’ but that it did not ‘alleviate or address… concerns about her wellbeing and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.’ It also said it did not ‘alleviate or address… concerns about her ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.’

“We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair, and transparent investigation… into her allegation of sexual assault, which was the source of our initial concern,” the letter continued.

Shuai won the Wimbledon ladies’ doubles title in 2013 and the French Open in 2014 with Hsieh Su-wei, and she was ranked No. 1 in the world in 2014.

She reached the fourth round of the All England Club three times and the semi-finals of the 2014 US Open.