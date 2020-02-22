‘Everyone knows he wants to leave’: Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias stirs rumours of midfielder’s exit

Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias has fanned the flames of speculation linking the star with an exit from Old Trafford, saying: ‘Everyone knows Paul wants to leave Manchester United’.

Rumours continue to link the World Cup winner with a transfer away from the club this summer, and the situation has been made more tense by his agent engaging in a war of words with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – telling him Pogba was ‘not his prisoner’.

But now the player’s brother has revealed his ambitions lie beyond Old Trafford, saying he ‘wants to play Champions League football’ and compete for silverware.

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, he said: ‘Everyone knows that Paul wants to leave Manchester United, he wants to play Champions League football and win titles.

‘We all know that won’t happen at United. We will see what happens this summer.’

Pogba is currently recovering from an ankle and foot problem, having not featured since coming on against Newcastle on Boxing Day, but debate continues to rage over his future.

United have butted heads with his agent Mino Raiola on a few occasions this season after missing out on the signing of his young star Erling Haaland, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fired back at the super-agent after he suggested Pogba could return to Juventus this summer.

‘Paul is our player and not Mino’s,’ he said. ‘I haven’t sat down and told Paul to tell his agent what to say. I’ve not spoken to Mino, that’s for sure.’

But Raiola responded to the Norwegian boss with three photos on Twitter, telling him Pogba did not belong to him.

‘Pogba is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property. Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else.

‘I hope Solskjaer doesn’t want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner. But before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say, he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said.’

Solskjaer was asked for a response to the comments after United beat Chelsea 2-0 on Monday night, but he refused to take the bait.

‘I don’t have to comment on Mino and what he says, I’ll probably speak to him myself.’

Pogba has played just eight times for the Red Devils this season and has played 143 games since making his return to the club from Juventus in 2016. He has won the EFL Cup and the Europa League in that time but has often struggled to reproduce the form that saw him become a superstar in Turin.