Everyone today is praising Stephen A Smith the same way.

Today, everyone is praising Stephen A Smith.

If there is a more vocal opponent of the Dallas Cowboys on the planet, it is ESPN’s Stephen A Smith.

He had a late Christmas this year, but he was overjoyed after the events of the day before.

Stephen A returned to First Take after a brief hiatus, wearing a cowboy hat and performing a dance routine.

He was rejoicing after the Cowboys’ heartbreaking playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

When the cameras panned to crying Cowboys fans during the segment discussing their loss, Smith burst out laughing.

Because he was laughing so hard, the man almost fell out of his seat.

This was predictable for any Cowboys or NFL fan who knows Stephen A Smith.

He even hinted at it with his reaction to last night’s game: