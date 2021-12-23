‘Everything is rigged in football,’ Metz manager Frederic Antonetti said after his team’s 1-1 draw with Lyon due to AFC timing.

‘Everything is rigged in football,’ Metz manager Frederic Antonetti said after his side’s 1-1 draw with Lyon due to AFC timing.

METZ coach Frederic Antonetti has slammed the Africa Cup of Nations’ ‘rigged’ scheduling, claiming that he could lose up to eight players to the tournament next month.

After his relegation-threatened side drew 1-1 with Lyon on Wednesday, Antonetti was enraged.

Afcon was supposed to take place last year, but due to the Covid pandemic, it was pushed back to January 2022.

Attempts to hold the tournament in the summer were thwarted after organizers determined that the climate in Cameroon at that time of year was unsuitable.

“Afcon takes seven or eight players away from us,” Antonetti raged.

That’s a huge sum.

“This is a rigged, skewed game.”

It is impossible to hold international competitions concurrently with national competitions.

“I have nothing against Afcon; it’s a fantastic tournament, but you can’t take that many players out of a team.”

We’re not the only ones who think this way.”

“Afcon was supposed to be held in June when we built our squad, but the rules were changed.”

“When I say it’s rigged, I mean it. Everything in football is rigged.”

“It’s a shame because everything is skewed and rigged, and the Afcon, VAR, and pressure are all part of it.”

Because the Afcon is held in January, African athletes will participate in two major tournaments in the same year.

The winter World Cup in Qatar, which will begin on November 21, will bring the year 2022 to a close.

