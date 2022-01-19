Everything Nicola Sturgeon said today as Scotland’s restrictions were eased.

The Scottish Government will ease restrictions in the hospitality sector, according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who also stated that the worst of the ‘omicron wave’ may have passed.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, addressed concerns about the latest omicron variant and hospitality restrictions in the Scottish Parliament today (January 18).

During her speech, she expressed optimism that the worst was behind us, stating that cases appear to be decreasing and emphasizing the importance of continuing to take covid tests.

She also reminded the public that recording lateral flow results, even if they are negative, is critical in order to see the trend and act accordingly.

The data gives Scotland confidence that “we have turned the corner on the omicron wave,” according to Nicola Sturgeon. “Significant pressures and uncertainties remain,” she added.

So, how did Nicola Sturgeon deliver her speech?

Sadly, 31 more deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 10,093 under the daily definition.

The latest variant is “continuing to infect large numbers” of people in Scotland, according to the FM, and hospital admissions remain high.

Regardless, evidence suggests that the situation is improving, and that it has “significantly strengthened” in the last seven days.

“A combination of booster vaccinations, the public’s willingness to adapt their behavior to help stem transmission, and the temporary protective measures put in place in December has helped blunt the impact of the omicron wave,” she explained.

Despite the downward trend, the full impact of the return to work and school following the holiday break will “not be apparent yet in the data,” so it’s “possible that case numbers will tick up again in the next couple of weeks.”

According to Nicola Sturgeon, just as the introduction of some protective measures may have slowed the rate of covid transmission, “it stands to reason that lifting these measures could have the opposite effect,” which is why “it makes sense to lift measures on a phased basis.”

The attendance limit for outdoor public events was lifted yesterday (January 17), which means that the remaining covid measures imposed in response to omicron will be lifted on Monday.

