‘Everything will be fine… stay at home’: Sassuolo striker Caputo sends message to Italian fans

Sassuolo striker Ciccio Caputo delivered a message of comfort to fans as celebrated the first of his two goals in what was the final Italian football match of the month.

The Italian national Olympic committee announced that all sport in Italy is to be suspended until April 3 as the authorities step up measures to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement came just minutes before Sassuolo hosted Brescia, the match taking placed as scheduled.

The home side secured a 3-0 victory, Caputo addresing the crisis after breaking the deadlock just before half-time.

The forward ran over to the bench to grab a sign which he then held out in front of the camera.

‘Everything will be fine,’ it read. ‘Stay safe at home’.

Italy now has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases, behind China and South Korea.

Around 16 million people have been put under a widespread lockdown in the northern part of the country.

Italy’s top soccer division had resumed on Sunday with five games played in empty stadiums. Twelve rounds remain, with eight-time defending champions Juventus holding a one-point lead over Lazio.

Serie A has not been canceled since World War II.