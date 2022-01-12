Evra, a Manchester United legend, claims that every club has at least two gay players, but reveals some hostile dressing-room attitudes.

Evra, a Man United legend, claims that every club has at least two gay players, but reveals some hostile dressing-room attitudes.

Every football club, according to PATRICE EVRA, has at least two gay players.

And the former Manchester United player revealed that he was approached by some gay players during his career.

He claims he was approachable because he was open and understanding, but his teammates did not always share this viewpoint.

“In the world of football, it’s simple, everything is closed,” he said in an interview with Le Parisien.

“They brought in someone to talk to the team about homosexuality when I was in England.”

‘It’s against my religion, if there’s a homosexual in this locker room, he has to get out of the club,’ some of my teammates said during this exchange.

“At that point, I said, ‘Everyone stop talking.’

“You are aware.”

“I used to play with homosexual players.”

They opened up to me face to face because they are afraid to talk about it otherwise.

“Each club has at least two homosexual players.”

In football, however, if you say it, it’s over.”

Only one openly gay professional footballer currently exists: Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo.

During a match against Melbourne Victory on Saturday, Cavallo was subjected to homophobic abuse.

The abuse has been condemned by Adelaide United, and authorities are determined to eradicate homophobia from the game.

The Crown Prosecution Service in the United Kingdom has stated that homphobic chants from the terraces will not be tolerated.

Chelsea players have been referred to as “rent boys” on several occasions, a term that the CPS has ruled is a homophobic slur and thus a hate crime.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.