Evra explains why he felt ‘betrayed’ by Woodward at Man Utd

Former defender Patrice Evra has explained that he felt “betrayed” by Man Utd executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward towards the end of his time at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman spent nine successful years at Old Trafford as he helped Man Utd win a Champions League, three League Cups and five Premier League titles.

Evra was keen to renew his contract with the Red Devils but ended up accepting a deal to join Juventus in 2014, with his ex-wife keen to leave Manchester.

MAILBOX: Can you Neymar bigger waste of money?

Woodward only offered him a deal to try and keep him at the eleventh hour, which still disappoints Evra.

The former France international told The Guardian: “I felt betrayed by Ed. I called Juventus to tell them I am coming.

“Ed then said: ‘We offer you a two-year contract, more money, the captaincy, a testimonial.’

“Too late [to renege on his agreement with Juventus]. [In June 2015] my ex-wife said: ‘See? Manchester are nearly in the Championship and you’re in [the Champions League final].’

“I love Juventus but I said: ‘Even if they’re in the Championship, I prefer to be at United. Nothing can replace my love for them.’”