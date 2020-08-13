Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger ‘turns down Barcelona job’ with Quique Setien’s future in balance after La Liga flop

ARSENE WENGER has turned down the opportunity to manage Barcelona, according to reports.

Le 10 Sport reports the former Gunners boss has rejected the chance to replace under-fire Quique Setien at the Nou Camp.

Wenger coached Arsenal for 22 years before leaving in 2018 and is yet to take on another managerial position.

Since leaving North London the 70-year-old has landed a role at Fifa as head of global football development.

But the report from France states the Catalan giants are one of a number of clubs who have approached Wenger unsuccessfully.

Wenger was reportedly interested at first and talks progressed before he ultimately decided to pass on the opportunity.

Barcelona have been rocked by the failure to defend their La Liga title with Setien squandering a lead at the top after lockdown.

The former Real Betis boss saw his side miss out to El Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the race to be crowned Spanish champions.

Barca execs are thought to be keen to ditch Setien, despite only appointing him in January, after the league flop under his command.

But Lionel Messi and Co beat Napoli 3-1 on Saturday to secure a 4-2 aggregate win in the Champions League last-16.

The Blaugrana were spurred on by a wonder goal from their Argentine skipper who skipped past no fewer than FIVE opponents to finish.

However, Barca face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals and the German champs are in imperious form with club legend Lothar Matthaus even claiming talisman Robert Lewandowski is better than Messi.

Reports suggest Setien is likely to face the axe if his side do not lift the trophy.

Messi and Setien were said to have fallen out with the pair holding showdown talks to clear the air before they restarted their European bid for glory.

The problems continue for Barca off the field with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking financial havoc.

The impact of Covid-19 on top of a spiralling wage bill has seen a number of big names reportedly put up for sale, including World Cup winner and summer signing Antoine Griezmann.

The club must raise funds if they are to splash out in the current transfer window.